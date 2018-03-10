Todd McShay Mock Draft: The Redskins get a new CB

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his third mock draft of the 2018 season today, and has continued his trend of giving the Redskins help on defense. His first mock had Florida State safety Derwin James going to Washington in the first round. In Mock 2.0 he gave the Redskins help at linebacker with Georgia’s Roquan Smith. Today, he gives the Redskins some help at cornerback, and possibly the return game with UCF CB Mike Hughes.

The Redskins are going to be looking for some help at cornerback this year after trading Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs for QB Alex Smith, and likely losing Bashaud Breeland in free agency. Washington re-signed Quinton Dunbar last month and will have second-year players Fabian Moreau and Joshua Holsey returning along with Josh Norman this season.

Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida* Quarterback is no longer a pressing need for Washington after trading for Alex Smith and letting Cousins walk. Now, Washington needs to surround Smith with playmakers and tighten up its defense. Hughes is a talented cover corner who also supports the run. A playmaker when the ball is in the air, he’s also a dynamic return specialist.

Mike Hughes(5’10 1/8”, 189lbs) has limited experience in college, and would be a big reach for the Redskins at #13. Hughes has talent, but there is much better Day 1 talent available at the premium spot Washington holds.

STRENGTHS A little short but stout and tough. Very physical from press. Gives opponents a rough ride out of their release. Won’t just jam, looks to completely halt the route with his initial punch and aggression. Tracks and catches the football like a receiver. Ball skills include plus timing, soft hands and an ability to adjust body to make the catch. Plus short-area foot quickness to burst on ball and tremendous run-you-down speed on deep balls. Should be able to run with most every receiver in the league. Premium talent as a return man. Capable of making huge changes to field position and momentum. Eludes first tackler on punt returns and can change field position battle quickly. Downhill kick returner with speed to house it once he gets his crease. WEAKNESSES Has played just two years of college football with just one season as a starter. Not as natural with mirror and match footwork as he will need to be on next level. Lacks height and gets high-pointed by capable wideouts with size. Plays too tall in his backpedal and from off coverage which slows transitions on the throw. Allows physical receivers to knock him off the top of the route. Needs more practice and game experience for improved pattern recognition. Coverage balance is hit-or-miss. Has room for improvement as a tackler.

The Redskins could use help at CB, but also need talent across their defense. Fan favorites like Vita Vea(12th), Derwin James(7th), Denzel Ward(8th), Tremaine Edmunds(9th), and Roquan Smith(10th) all went before the Redskins pick. There are plenty of quality options left in this mock, including a trade down possibility with QB Josh Rosen still on the board(this won't happen in April).

Next 6 Picks:

14. Green Bay Packers: Marcus Davenport , DE, UTSA

15. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA*

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley , WR, Alabama

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans , LB, Alabama

18. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jackson , CB, Iowa*