The 5 O’Clock Club: One last look at veteran free agency via NFL.com’s top-100 list

The 5 o’clock club aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

This ain’t mock drafting

In an effort to help readers be better prepared for the free agency period that will be upon us next week, the 5 o’clock club has been featuring free agent profiles for every position except Offensive Tackle, Quarterback, and special teams specialists.

Since early January, we have profiled 78 players who were potential free agents. Some remain under contract (Dez Bryant), some have been franchise-tagged (Jarvis Landry), and some are probably going to be re-signed by their 2017 club, but all of them seemed worthy of consideration as part of the free agent frenzy that has a ‘soft opening’ on 12 March, and is set to explode at 4 p.m. EST on 14 March 2018.

The Redskins (currrent, but not for long) very own Kirk Cousins is this year’s #1 rated free agent. You don’t have to take my word for that. Basically, everyone in the known universe who creates a top-10, top-20, top-50 or top-100 free agent list has Kirk Cousins sitting at the top of it.

Keeping track of the frenzy

To help you keep track of what’s going on with free agent signings, I have printed two lists below.

The first list is from NFL.com — their list of the top 101 free agents of 2018. I have listed each of the top 53 free agents, although there are 10 without profiles — specifically, the quarterbacks, offensive tackles, Josh Sitton and Le’Veon Bell.

Beyond the top-53, I have listed only the players that do have a 5 o’clock club profile. There are 16 players in that part of the list, ranging from #56 (Tre Boston) to #97 (Junior Galette).

The second list is the full list of 78 players who have been profiled on the 5 o’clock club in 2018, broken up by position.

There are 13 wide receiver profiles, 6 TE, 7 RB, and 14 for Guards & Centers, making a total of 40 offensive position profiles.

On the defensive side, there are 38 total profiles: 5 Defensive Linemen, 8 Edge Rushers, 10 LB, 10 CB and 5 safeties.

I hope that the two lists, in different formats, will help you make sense of, and keep track of, free agency next week.

Franchise & transition player designations were announced today for 2018 @NFL free agency signing period, which begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 14 https://t.co/V1Qdtczasz pic.twitter.com/HamR8zz4a6 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 6, 2018

The NFL.com list of the top 100 free agents of 2018

56. Trey Boston - S - 5 o’clock club profile

57. Austin Seferian-Jenkins - TE - 5 o’clock club profile

58. Donte Moncrief - WR - 5 o’clock club profile

59. Adrian Clayborn - EDGE - 5 o’clock club profile

61. Aaron Colvin - CB - 5 o’clock club profile

68. Josh Kline - G - 5 o’clock club profile

69. Taylor Gabriel - WR - 5 o’clock club profile

70. Isaiah Crowell - RB - 5 o’clock club profile

74. John Sullivan - C - 5 o’clock club profile

75. Trent Murphy - EDGE - 5 o’clock club profile

76. Todd Davis - LB - 5 o’clock club profile

83. Jeremy Hill - RB - 5 o’clock club profile

84. Eric Decker - WR - 5 o’clock club profile

86. Pernell McPhee - EDGE - 5 o’clock club profile

89. Alex Okafor - EDGE - 5 o’clock club profile

97. Junior Galette - EDGE - 5 o’clock club profile

Comprehensive List of 5 o’clock club profiles

Here’s a handy list of all the free agent profiles & articles that have appeared on the 5 o’clock club in 2018, separated by position. Click on the links to read the profiles:

Wide Receiver (13)

Tight Ends (6)

Running Backs (7)

Isaiah Crowell - Profile

Carlos Hyde, Dion Lewis, Jerick McKinnon, Jeremy Hill, Orleans Darkwa, Terrance West - Profile

Interior Offensive Linemen - G & C (14)

Jackl Mewhort, Chris Hubbard , Andrew Norwell - Profile

, Andrew Norwell - Profile DJ Fluker, Matt Slauson , Alex Boon - Profile

, Alex Boon - Profile Josh Kline, Kevin Pamphile, Weston Richburg, Zach Fulton, Spencer Long, John Sullivan - Profile

Justin Pugh, Ryan Jensen - 5 o’clock club profile

Interior Defensive Line (5)

Sheldon Richardson, Star Lotulelei, Dontari Poe - Profile

Muhammad Wilkerson, DaQuan Jones - 5 o’clock club profile

Edge Rushers (8)

Demarcus Lawrence, Julius Peppers, Adrian Clayborn, Pernell McPhee , Alex Okafor, Connor Barwin, Trent Murphy, Junior Galette - Profile

Linebackers (10)

Zach Brown, Kevin Minter, Nigel Bradham, Anthony Hitchens, Tahir Whitehead - Profile

Avery Williamson, Christian Jones , Josh Bynes - Profile

, Josh Bynes - Profile Todd Davis - Profile

Preston Brown - 5 o’clock club profile

Cornerbacks (10)

Trumaine Johnson, Malcolm Butler, Aaron Colvin, Kyle Fuller, Nevin Lawson, Bashaud Breeland - Profile

E.J. Gaines, Brent Grimes, Morris Claiborne, Prince Amukamara - 5 o’clock club profile

Safeties (5)

Tre Boston - Profile

Lamarcus Joyner, Eric Reid, Morgan Burnett, Kenny Vaccarro - Profile

Today’s poll questions

There’s probably no fan base anywhere that is more familiar with a player contract and its potential than the Redskins with the Kirk Cousins situation. We have all become experts in Kirk’s market value, the workings of the franchise tag, tag & trade scenarios, compensatory picks, guarantees, APY, cap hits, and so on.

Now the rubber meets the road. Kirk will be the “first domino to fall” in the quarterback part of free agency (second, if you count Alex Smith; third, if you count Blake Bortles).

It’s time to put our collective expertise to the test. We’ve been studying Kirk and his contract situation for three years -- here’s the final exam.

If you want to, after answering the poll questions, you can put your projected Kirk contract into the comments section, looking something like this:

=====================================================

Vikings

3 years, $28m APY

90% guarantee

signing bonus of less than $20m

=====================================================

Poll Which team will actually sign Kirk Cousins? This poll is closed 53% Vikings (178 votes)

20% Broncos (67 votes)

17% Jets (57 votes)

5% Cardinals (17 votes)

2% Browns (7 votes)

1% a different team (6 votes) 332 votes total Vote Now

Poll How many years will the Cousins contract cover? This poll is closed 1% 2 years (4 votes)

34% 3 years (104 votes)

30% 4 years (90 votes)

31% 5 years (93 votes)

3% 6 years or more (9 votes) 300 votes total Vote Now

Poll What will be the APY of the Cousins contract? This poll is closed 29% $30m per year or more (87 votes)

56% $27.6 - 29.9m (168 votes)

8% $26 - 27.5 (25 votes)

6% Under $26m per year (19 votes) 299 votes total Vote Now

Poll What percent of the Cousins contract will be guaranteed? This poll is closed 4% 100% (12 votes)

34% More than 85% but less than 100% (98 votes)

46% 70-84% (130 votes)

10% 55-69% (31 votes)

3% Less than 55% (11 votes) 282 votes total Vote Now