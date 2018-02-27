Redskins Pre-Combine Top 5 for Pick 13

I know I throw a lot of fluff out there for the purpose of discussion/debate, and sometimes you don’t know where my head is really at. So, with that being said, I wanted to share with you my top 5 players if we remain at pick 13 in April’s NFL Draft.

After watching a lot of film and scouring multiple scouting reports over the last two months, these are my top players based on value vs. need, who I feel the Redskins can have a legitimate shot at. A lot can change between now and April, but heading into the combine, this is how my mini-board shakes out.

Derwin James S Florida St Roquan Smith LB Georgia Vita Vea DT Washington Josh Jackson CB Iowa Calvin Ridley WR Alabama

Derwin James - I have not seen a better combo safety prospect enter the NFL since Sean Taylor. James has a unique blend of height/weight/speed that teams covet and the skill-set to go with it. He can line up as a single high, roll down into the box and play man on the tight end or slot receiver, bring the heat off the corner on a blitz, and even play as a linebacker. He is an absolutely outstanding talent who should light up the combine. If the Redskins were fortunate enough to get him, we’d have one of the most complete safeties to enter the NFL in years.

Roquan Smith - Smith is a heat-seeking missile playing the middle linebacker position. He was the best sideline-to-sideline defender in the entire nation last year in college football. After watching about all the film I could get my hands on, I really don’t see any weakness to his game. He possesses great athleticism, instincts, and thump. He has the speed to match up with backs and tight ends in the passing game, and the awareness to be an exceptional zone defender. Some have made comments about his size, but I see absolutely no reason he can’t play at 230 plus in the NFL. This guy reminds me of a younger, faster NaVorro Bowman.

Vita Vea - I know I have made comments in the past that I felt 13 was too high for Vea - yeah...no. This guys is an absolute monster who may run under 5 flat in the 40 yard dash at 340 plus pounds! Vea simply can’t be blocked one-on-one. He bench presses offensive linemen, then throws them aside like rag-dolls looking for the ball carrier. He can play the 1, 3 and 5 technique, and play them well. He even has a hump move ala the great Reggie White. He’s quite the impressive specimen, and will remind many of a young Haloti Ngata.

Josh Jackson - Many of you saw the mock draft I did recently where I predicted Josh Jackson to the Redskins at pick 13. Jackson was the best corner in the country last year, and he’s as versatile as they come - having the size and length to play press-man, the hips to run with speed receivers in hip-trail technique, and the instincts to be a devastating zone defender. His ball skills are some of the best you’ll see.

Calvin Ridley - Don’t let Ridley’s 6’1” 190 pound frame fool you. This guy is one of the most complete receivers in college football. He has the speed to take the top off of the defense, the toughness to go across the middle, and the athleticism to be an open-field nightmare after the catch. I don’t necessarily want us to select another wide receiver in the first round, but if it was Ridley, I could live with it. This kid is very special.