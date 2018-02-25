Sunday Slop: Redskins stories of the day

Martavis Bryant could make sense for the Redskins at the right price | CSN

Last year, in just eight starts, Bryant grabbed 50 catches for more than 600 yards and three TDs. In their lone playoff loss to the Jaguars, Bryant caught two passes for 78 yards and a TD.

Redskins seek their version of Kareem Hunt to pair with Alex Smith | ESPN

It’s hard to spend on free-agent backs, but one player they have spoken highly of in the past will be on the market: Isaiah Crowell, who showed he could catch and run while with Cleveland. He’s only 25 years old. Before, and after, the Redskins played the Browns in 2016, players raved about him. Whether or not the Redskins pursue him, he’s someone they respect.

Free Agency fits for every NFC team | NFL.com

Washington Redskins: Dontari Poe, defensive tackle Last year in free agency, the Redskins threw randomly large amounts of money at backup defensive linemen with names that sound like Irish dive bars, striking out with Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee. Poe will be costly after a solid season in Atlanta, but is a safe bet as a disruptive interior presence to play next to second-year pro Jonathan Allen.

2018 NFL combine: Five prospects with the most to gain in Indianapolis | CBSsports.com

Ballage was the talk of the running backs during the week of practice at the Senior Bowl, as his twitchy athleticism was frequently on full display despite his 6-foot-2, 222-pound frame. He ran his routes with ease, bounced through cutback lanes toward daylight, and exploded through the second level when blocking was flawless.

