Hogs Haven Early 2019 NFL First Round Mock Draft - Redskins go EDGE

It’s still very early in the process, as many underclassmen have yet to declare their intentions for the 2019 NFL draft, but I wanted to do a pre-bowl game first round mock for all 32 teams.

1, Cardinals: Nick Bosa EDGE Ohio St. - Nick has more up-side than his brother Joey. He’ll be a Pro Bowler for the Cardinals in time.

2. Raiders: Quinnen Williams DT Alabama - The Raiders need help everywhere on defense. Williams is an absolute beast on the interior.

3. Jets: Jonah Williams OT Alabama - The Jets take the best OT in the draft to protect their franchise QB.

4. 49ers: Clelin Ferrell EDGE Clemson - Ferrell is a complete EDGE player who the 49ers desperately need.

5. Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins QB Ohio St. - The Blake Bortles era in Jacksonville is done. Haskins may need some time to develop, but the talent is there.

6. Falcons: ED Oliver DT Houston - Don’t let a down year fool you, Oliver is a great DT in the mold of Aaron Donald.

7. Lions: Josh Allen EDGE Kentucky - The Lions will likely move on from Ansah after franchising him in 2018. Allen will be a great replacement.

8. Bucs: Andraez “Greedy” Williams CB LSU - The Bucs secondary was horrible in 2018. Williams gives them an immediate playmaker on the outside.

9. Giants: Justin Herbert QB Oregon - The Giants begin planning for life after Eli.

10. Bills: Greg Little OT Ole Miss - The Bills need to protect their investment at QB.

11. Packers: Rashan Gary EDGE Michigan - Gary can line up at DE or kick inside to DT in sub packages.

12. Panthers: Montez Sweat EDGE Miss St. - The Panthers need help rushing the passer. Sweat is a high-motor guy with a great first step.

13. Broncos: Deandre Baker CB Georgia - The Broncos will likely be moving on from Chris Harris. Baker can play outside or the slot.

14. Bengals: Devin White LB LSU - This is a match made in heaven for the Bengals.

15. Browns: Byron Murphy CB Washington - The Browns need secondary help. Murphy is an athletic CB with plus ball skills.

16. Dolphins: Drew Lock QB Missouri - Tannehill will likely be gone after 2019. Lock needs a year to sit and learn.

17. REDSKINS: Jachai Polite EDGE Florida - The Redskins have a decision to make about Preston Smith. Ryan Kerrigan isn’t getting any younger. Ryan Anderson is a role-player at best.

Polite flies off the edge and gives the Redskins the pure speed rusher they are lacking. At 6’2” 260, he has great bend, a relentless motor and can even drop into coverage. He broke out this year, posting 43 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended in 12 games.

18. Eagles: Amani Oruwariye CB PSU - Oruwariye give the Eagles a long, athletic cover corner with solid ball skills.

19. Colts: Dexter Lawrence DT Clemson - Lawrence give the Colts a massive presence in the middle of that defense.

20. Titans: Marquise Brown WR Oklahoma - Brown is a big-play speed wide receiver who will be a perfect compliment to Corey Davis.

21. Vikings: Jawaan Taylor OT Florida - Cousins has been sacked 34 times already this season. He needs better protection up front. Taylor can play either right or left tackle.

22. Seahawks: Christian Wilkins DT Clemson - The Seahawks need help in the middle of their defense. Wilkins will provide a nice interior piece.

23. Ravens: A.J. Brown WR Ole Miss - Lamar Jackson needs a big playmaker on the outside. Brown is absolutely devastating after the catch.

24. Steelers: Devin Bush LB Michigan - Bush is under-sized, but he’s fast, instinctive and plays sideline-to-sideline.

25. Raiders (Cowboys): Cody Ford OT/G Oklahoma - John Gruden uses his second pick of the first round on an offensive mauler to help protect Carr and open up running lanes.

26. Patriots: Noah Fant TE Iowa - The Patriots need to think about life after Gronk. Fant will remind Belichick of another athletic tight end they had here not so long ago.

27. Raiders (Bears): Jaylon Ferguson EDGE La Tech - The Raiders need an EDGE player to replace Mack. Ferguson can develop into a very good pro.

28. Chargers: Dre’Mont Jones DT Ohio St. - Jones will be a presence inside for a defense lacking a true difference maker on the interior.

29. Texans: Deionte Thompson S Alabama - Thompson is a true free safety who can patrol the middle, and come down when needed in run support.

30. Rams: Derrick Brown DT Auburn - Suh probably won’t return to the Rams next year. Brown would pair nicely inside with Aaron Donald.

31. Chiefs: Brian Burns EDGE Florida St. - The Chiefs need young blood on the Edge. Burns is a speed rusher who can flat out get after the QB.

32. Packers (Saints): Johnathan Abram S Miss. St. - Abram is a versatile safety with good range. He can help fill the void left by HaHa Clinton-Dix.