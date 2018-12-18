Skins Stats & Snaps: Redskins @ Jaguars (Offense)

Snaps- Jay Gruden used 17 of his 25 players over the course of 68 offensive snaps in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Of the eight who did not play, five were inactive (Tony Bergstrom, Kyle Fuller, Colt McCoy, Samaje Perine and Jordan Reed), two played solely on special teams (Jehu Chesson and Austin Howard) and one was active, but did not take a snap of any kind (Mark Sanchez).

Yards- Washington’s offense only produced 245 yards of offense, which was their second-lowest total of the year (235 yards in Week 13 at Eagles) and their seventh-lowest in a win in the last 20 years.

Points- The Redskins scored first before their opponent did for the seventh time this season; they are 7-0 in those games. However, they’re 0-7 when the opposition scores first.

This was the second game of the season and the third in the Jay Gruden era (since 2014) that they’ve won a game in which they only scored 16 or fewer points in (16 PF in all three games).

3rd Down- The offense converted on 7 of their 15 third-down attempts. The resulting season-best 46.7% conversion rate represents the best success rate the Skins have had on the money down since Week 6 of 2017 versus the 49ers (50%).

It took the team 17 more tries (32) to get just one more total third-down conversion (8) in their last three games combined.

Red Zone- Washington made it to the the red zone three times on Sunday afternoon, but they were only successful on one of those trips.

To be fair, one of those “unsuccessful” possessions came on the final drive of the game when a touchdown wasn’t necessary; they only needed to kick a 36-yard field goal to seal the victory.

Giveaways- For the first time, the Redskins didn’t turn the ball over once in their last five games. They were averaging 2.25 giveaways per game from Weeks 11-14. Only the Rams and Bears turned it over at a higher rate in that span.

Penalties- All nine of the team’s total (9) and accepted penalties (6) were committed by the offense. No team has committed more accepted offensive penalties than the Redskins have this season (63). The Chiefs are the only other team that has hit 60 accepted infractions on offense.

#FireBruceAllen- Below you will see regular season winning percentages for all of the Redskins’ personnel executives in franchise history. Please note that coaches with personnel control were only included if there was no executive above them with more power (i.e.; Mike Shanahan and Joe Gibbs were excluded). All of this information is per Pro Football Reference.

1932-1961: George Preston Marshall (.470)

1962-1965: Bill McPeak (.375)

1966-1968: Otto Graham (.440)

1969-1970: Vince Lombardi (.500)

1971-1977: George Allen (.689)

1978-1988: Bobby Beathard (.625)

1989-1999: Charley Casserly (.509)

Vinny Cerrato: 2000, 2002-2009 (.431)

Bruce Allen: 2010-2018 (.419)

Scot McCloughan: 2015-2016 (.547)

Many of you probably noticed that Bruce Allen has produced the second-lowest winning percentage (.419) among all of these executives. Only Bill McPeak was worse and he was shown the door after four seasons; Allen’s nine-year anniversary with the team is today.

QUARTERBACKS

Quarterbacks (3 Players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Josh Johnson * 68 100% Mark Sanchez 0 0% Colt McCoy Inactive N/A

Josh Johnson (Starting to Win)- This was Josh Johnson’s first start since Week 13 of the 2011 season, which took place 7 years and 12 days before Sunday’s game. That is the longest gap between starts for a player since Todd Collins went 10 years and 2 days between starts (1997-2007).

Not only was this the first start in forever for Johnson, it was his first ever career win as a starter. He is the oldest QB to win his first start since Jamie Martin with the Rams did it in 2005 at the age of 35. Johnson was 0-5 as a starter prior to Sunday’s game. In fact, he was 0-10 in games in which he threw three or more passes in.

This was also the first time a Washington QB led a fourth-quarter comeback and a game-winning drive since Kirk Cousins did it in Week 9 of last season (at Seattle).

Josh Johnson (Traditional Stats)- Johnson completed 16 of his 25 passes for 151 yards, 11 first downs, a touchdown and no interceptions. This was just the first time since Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2009 season that Johnson threw TDs in back-to-back games.

His 93.9 passer rating, 64% completion rate and 6.04 YPA were his second, third and fourth best results in a game he attempted ten or more passes in (out of 8 games).

JJ was sacked three times and fumbled on one of those plays, but the ball was recovered by a Washington lineman. This was the first time in the last five weeks that a Washington signal caller did not commit a single turnover.

He was particularly clutch in this one, as he went 6-for-7, gained 71 passing yards, picked up 5 first downs and scored his only touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Josh Johnson (Advanced Stats)- Johnson did not throw a single-turnover worthy pass per PFF and he posted the eighth highest QBR in Week 15 (70.6).

Josh Johnson (Rushing)- Johnson set new career highs in rush attempts (9) and yards (49) in this game. Two of his runs went for 10 or more yards, one of which went for a first down. He also had an 18-yard rush get negated by a penalty.

In all, he produced 200 yards of offense and 12 first downs in the contest.

Johnson is on pace to rush for 188 yards this season, which is just 51 fewer yards than Alex Smith, Colt McCoy and Mark Sanchez gained on the ground this year combined.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Wide Receivers (5 Players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Josh Doctson * 56 82% Michael Floyd 46 68% Jamison Crowder 42 62% Maurice Harris * 30 44% Jehu Chesson ST Only 0%

Josh Doctson- Docton played 82.4% of the snaps against the Jags, but this doesn’t explain why he was only targeted twice and finished the game with no receptions. This performance snapped his streaks of three straight games with 50 or more yards and eight straight with 30-plus yards.

This was the fourth time in his career that he failed to gain a single receiving yard. The thing is, he averaged 32 snaps (high of 47) and 16 routes run (high of 22) in the other three games; he played 56 snaps and ran 29 routes on Sunday.

The most logical explanation is that Doctson’s struggles in this game are A) he’s just not that good, and B) he can’t hang with top-tier corners. Just look at this six-game sample from this year and last in which he faced off against some of the league’s best boundary corners: 28 targets, 13 receptions, 7 first downs, 122 yards (20.3 YPG) and 1 touchdown against the Cardinals (twice), Falcons, Chargers, Jaguars and Vikings.

Doctson’s 1.03 yards-per-route-run average ranks 100th out of the 104 players who have been targeted 50 or more times this year.

Jamison Crowder- Crowder played on just 62% of the snaps, which was his second-lowest rate of the season, but still found a way to lead the team in targets and lead all players in the game in receptions (4), receiving yards (46 yards) and receiving first downs (3). No other player in the game even posted half as many receiving yards (21 was next closest).

All three of his catches that went for first downs came on third downs which took place on Redskins’ scoring drives.

He saved his best for last, when he made what was perhaps the biggest play of his career on the final target he received. Trailing by a touchdown with just over eight minutes left on the clock, Crowder caught a 33-yard pass he had tipped to himself on a 3rd-and-15 play.

That was the longest play from scrimmage in the game by 8 yards and it set the Redskins up to score a game-tying touchdown, which happened to be the only score from scrimmage by either team, as well. That play was also Crowder’s second-longest in the last year, trailing only his 79-yard TD last week against the Giants.

His season-best 71.5 PFF rating ranked second on the offense.

Since returning in Week 13 from an ankle injury, Crowder leads the team targets (15), receptions (10), receiving yards (169), first-down receptions (5), receiving touchdowns (1), yards per target (11.27) and yards per route run (2.19).

Michael Floyd- Floyd’s 46 snaps and 68% snap share represented his highest playing-time clips since the 2016 season.

He was officially targeted three times and caught two of those balls for a total of 16 yards and a first down. The first-down grab came on a 3rd-and-11 play on the Jags’ side of the field. That chain mover made Dustin Hopkins’ field goal a bit easier (33-yard field goal). On the other hand, Floyd was also flagged for offensive pass interference in Jacksonville territory, which made life a bit harder for Hopkins (46-yard field goal).

His 3 targets and 2 receptions in the contest both tied season highs.

Maurice Harris- Maurice Harris’ disappointed once again on Sunday.

He made his sixth start since Week 9, but played on just 44% of the snaps, which was his lowest snap rate since his first game with the team this season (Week 3 vs. Packers). He was averaging a 67% snap share in his last ten games. This was also the first time since Week 3 that he did not rank in the top-3 in snaps among the team’s wideouts.

On his first target, he gained 13 yards on a 3rd-and-19 play, but inexplicably ran out of bounds with 28 seconds in the first half. Going down inbounds would’ve forced Jacksonville to burn their final timeout of the first half. The Jaguars returned a punt for a 74-yard touchdown on the following play. He dropped a pass for the first time in his career on his second and final target of the day.

His career-worst 46.7 offensive PFF grade ranked second-worst on the offense and third-worst among all wide receivers who were targeted in Week 15.

Mo had a fantastic game against the Falcons in Week 9, but that’s about all he’s done. He’s racked up 28 receptions, 304 yards and 12 first downs this season, but 36% of those receptions, 41% of his yards and half of the first downs all came in that game against Atlanta. Taking it a step further, 25%, 29% and 32% of his career receptions, receiving yards and first downs respectively, were compiled in that one contest. The 26-year-old receiver has only caught one touchdown pass on his 398 career routes.

Harris played with Jared Goff at Cal for three years, but never reached 600 all-purpose yards in a single season and barely crested 1,000 yards in his college career.

Jehu Chesson- Chesson only played on special teams for the seventh time in the team’s last nine games. No player who is currently on the roster and has been with the team for more than a week (excludes Kyle Fuller) has been in on fewer snaps from scrimmage than Chesson has this season. He is the purest “special-teams only” player on the team.

TIGHT ENDS

Tight Ends (4 Players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Jeremy Sprinkle * 41 60% Vernon Davis 30 44% Matt Flanagan 22 32% Jordan Reed Inactive N/A

Vernon Davis- Injuries limited Davis to just a 44% snap share in Jacksonville.

His first target came right after the two-minute warning in the second quarter; he was unable to haul in what would’ve been a chain-moving catch and possibly a 60-yard touchdown on that third-down play.

On the third and fifth snaps of the opening drive of the second half, the Jaguars were flagged for holding Davis and committing an unnecessary roughness penalty on him. Those penalties accounted for 25 of the team’s 60 yards on that drive, which ended with a 33-yard field goal.

VD caught passes on back-to-back plays on the Skins’ lone touchdown drive, the second of which went for 9 yards on a 3rd-and-9 play.

Jeremy Sprinkle- This was easily the most productive game of Jeremy Sprinkle’s career, who was the primary beneficiary of injuries to Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.

The second-year tight end set new season highs in both snaps (41) and snap share (60.3%); he topped his previous highs by 7 snaps and 15.5 percentage points.

In his first 24 career games, Sprinkle had only tallied 2 receptions, 13 receiving yards, 2 first downs and 1 touchdown. He matched or exceeded all of those totals in Sunday’s game alone.

He corralled all three of his targets for 19 yards, 2 first downs and a touchdown. His non-scoring first down and his game-tying TD both came on the final three plays of the team’s penultimate drive. No other player scored an offensive or defensive touchdown in the contest.

Sprinkle had not caught a pass since Week 16 of last year and had not scored a TD since Week 11 of that same season.

The performance was far from perfect, though. His biggest mistake was an illegal block that stalled a drive.

Matt Flanagan- Rookie Matt Flanagan started and played 22 snaps in what was the first game of his career. He was used as a fullback on ten those of plays, which is the same number of snaps Ryan Anderson had taken at that position all year.

Flanagan did not get any touches on the day, but he did earn a 70.7 grade from PFF, which was the third-highest rating on the offense.

Jordan Reed- There is reportedly a chance that Reed is able to return for this coming week’s game against the Titans.

If he’s able to suit up for the final two games he will set a new career-high with 15 games played. He is just 55 snaps away from posting his second-highest snap total as a pro. This would also give him a great shot at leading the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns for the second time (2015).

RUNNING BACKS

Running Backs (4 Players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Adrian Peterson * 37 54% Chris Thompson 29 43% Byron Marshall 7 10% Samaje Perine Inactive N/A

Adrian Peterson- Adrian Peterson played on over 50% of the snaps for the first time since Week 11 (vs. Texans) and made several key plays down the stretch that were instrumental to the team’s victory.

He only gained 14 yards and did not record a single first down on his seven rushes in the first half (2.0 YPC). He picked things up after the break in a big way, especially on the team’s game-winning drive.

On that series, AP gained 31 of his 37 second-half rushing yards, which included his two longest runs of the day (15 and 7 yards), picked up two of his three rushing first downs and caught a 7-yard pass for a first down.

He sorely needed that end-of-game production because he only had one rush of 5 yards prior to that and had failed to gain positive yardage on seven of his 19 runs (37%).

Peterson’s 51 rushing yards was his lowest total in a win this year. He tied a season-high with 2 first downs through the air and gained over 20 yards on receptions for the first time since Week 5 (36 yards at Saints).

All Day is 67 (33.5 YPG) rushing yards away from becoming the first Redskin to gain 1,000 yards since Alfred Morris (2014) and only the fifth player who was 33 or older to accomplish that feat.

Chris Thompson- Chris Thompson turned in his third straight underwhelming performance since returning from injury in Week 13.

CT only gained 9 yards on his five rushing attempts (1.8 YPC), with his longest run going for just 4 yards. He never came within 5 yards of the line to gain on any of those plays. Thompson has only picked up one first down on the ground since returning to the lineup, but has failed to gain positive yardage on 4-of-11 rushes (36%) in that span.

He didn’t fare much better in the receiving department. His only two targets of the afternoon came on one drive; the first target fell incomplete and he gained just 4 yards on his lone catch, which came on a 3rd-and-23 screen.

The man formerly known as Chris Army Knife, has put up the following receiving efficiency stats since Week 13: 58.3% catch rate, 3.08 yards per target and 0.70 yards per route run. Each of those figures ranks in the bottom-3 among all RBs with 10 or more targets in that span.

His numbers in all of those metrics were much better before he suffered his injury. Clearly CT has not yet fully recovered from his nagging rib ailment.

Byron Marshall- Marshall made a nice play on one of his seven offensive snaps, but had a day to forget outside of that.

He caught his only target and gained 17 yards on the play. It was the longest play of his career and the team’s second-longest of the game. He had never gained more than 12 yards on any of his career rushes or receptions. The Redskins concluded the drive Marshall made his catch on with their first points of the day (field goal).

Marshall did not get a carry for the second time in his four games with the team this year. The third-down back has only gained 9 yards on his three 2018 rushes (3.0 YPC).

He nearly cost the Redskins the game when he surrendered a sack-fumble on Washington’s game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. This was the second sack Marshall has allowed this season (vs. Houston). That’s really bad considering he’s only been used as a pass blocker on 7 snaps this season (2 at Jaguars).

Only three running backs have given up more sacks than Byron Marshall has this season, and they’ve all played exponentially more snaps than he has (Kenyan Drake, Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker).

Samaje Perine- Perine was inactive for the game. He has only seen the field on 94 total snaps (including special teams) in 2018 between both the regular and preseason. He played on almost four times (3.8) as many offensive snaps alone last year in the regular season.

Redskins Rushing- Washington’s ground game turned 33 carries into 109 yards and 4 first downs. The 109 yards was the team’s highest total since Week 11, but their 4 first downs tied a season low. The Skins’ 3.3-yard YPC mark represented their third-lowest average of the season and their lowest since Week 5.

They ran it for 5-plus yards on eight totes, but were unable to pick up any positive yardage on a whopping ten carries.

Just under 45% of Washington’s rushing yards were gained by quarterback Josh Johnson.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Offensive Linemen (9 players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Luke Bowanko * 68 100% Morgan Moses * 68 100% Chase Roullier * 68 100% Trent Williams * 68 100% Ty Nsekhe * 49 72% Zac Kerin 19 28% Austin Howard ST Only 0% Tony Bergstrom Inactive N/A Kyle Fuller Inactive N/A

Offensive Line (Team)- The O-line was responsible for three of the team’s six accepted penalties and 23 of the 68 penalty yards. Essentially, that’s half of the their penalties and penalty yards. Washington still leads the league in holding infractions and ranks second in false starts.

Bill Callahan’s unit was also primarily responsible for allowing Josh Johnson to be pressured on 38.2% of his dropbacks and to be sacked three times. This was the ninth game this year in which the Redskins have allowed exactly 3 sacks. That is tied for an NFL record, albeit somewhat of a random one.

Trent Williams- Williams did not commit a penalty for the first time in three weeks (4 penalties in that span), but did give up the second most pressures on the team.

One of those pressures was a QB hit, which puts him just one hit allowed away from tying the second-highest such total in his career (7). The only time he allowed more hits than that was in his rookie year (11).

Despite the fact that this has been far from his best season, Williams was named to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl, which is tied for the longest streak of All-Star appearances by a Redskins’ player in franchise history (7). Chris Hanburger (9) and Charley Taylor (8) are the only players who have ever made more Pro Bowls as a member of the Redskins.

Ty Nsekhe- Nsekhe started at guard for the third time as a pro (16th career start), but was forced to leave with a knee injury that he suffered 49 snaps into the game.

He gave up his third QB hit of the season and in the last six weeks, but that was the only pressure he allowed. Nsekhe also committed an ineligible-man-downfield infraction which was declined.

Zac Kerin- Kerin came in to replace the injured Nsekhe at left guard for the final 19 snaps of the contest. The fifth-year interior O-lineman gave up a QB hit on one of his 10 pass-blocking snaps and earned the third-lowest PFF grade on the offense (48.1).

Kerin was the eighth player the team has used at one of the guard positions this season.

Chase Roullier- Like Nsekhe, Roullier only surrendered one pressure in the game, but it was his third QB hit allowed of the year.

Luke Bowanko- Bowanko showed out quite well in relief of Austin Howard last week, but struggled mightily against the Jags on Sunday.

On the Redskins’ first drive of the game, he gave up a sack on third down that moved the team out of field goal range. Bowanko was at least partially responsible for allowing a sack on the second offensive drive, as well. He kept things going on the third possession, when his holding penalty negated an 18-yard Josh Johnson run on third down.

Oh, and did I mention that he was tied for the most sacks (1), hits (2) and hurries allowed on the team, which gave him a team-high 5 pressures on the day.

His 41.2 PFF grade ranked dead last on the offense and seventh-worst among the 159 offensive linemen who played on 40 or more snaps in Week 15.

Morgan Moses- If you’re measuring his play by the standard he’s set in 2018, then this was actually a solid game for Morgan Moses.

He only gave up one pressure (a hurry), which marks the fifth time all year that Moses has either not allowed a sack or a hit and not allowed multiple pressures. However, you could argue that he was responsible for the Jags’ second sack, as well.

He also committed just one penalty, which of course was a drive-stalling false start that wasted good field position. The towering tackle out of UVA still leads the league in accepted (14) and total penalties (16).

His best play of the day, and perhaps of the season, was a fumble recovery following a sack of Josh Johnson. That recovery, which was the third of Moses’ career, allowed the Redskins to finish what would end up being a game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Skins almost certainly would’ve lost if the Jaguars were able to secure the takeaway on the play.

Tony Bergstrom- Bergstrom missed his second straight game with a bum ankle. His seven starts this year, match his total from his first six years in the league. He is 102 snaps from doubling up his total as a pro in that statistic, as well.

Austin Howard- Austin Howard played solely on special teams for the second time in his five games with the team. After last week’s poor showing (sack, penalty and 3 pressures on 33 snaps), the coaches will likely try to avoid playing him on offense at all costs.

Kyle Fuller- Fuller was inactive after signing with the team last week. The 2017 seventh-rounder out of Baylor has only played 89 snaps on offense in his career (all last season), but never allowed a pressure and only committed one penalty on those plays.

Fuller has never given up a sack and was responsible for just a single penalty and QB hit on his 241 career preseason snaps.

ALL OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

Offense (25 Players) Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Player (* - starter) Snaps Snap % Luke Bowanko * 68 100% Chris Thompson 29 43% Josh Johnson * 68 100% Matt Flanagan 22 32% Morgan Moses * 68 100% Zac Kerin 19 28% Chase Roullier * 68 100% Byron Marshall 7 10% Trent Williams * 68 100% Mark Sanchez 0 0% Josh Doctson * 56 82% Jehu Chesson ST Only 0% Ty Nsekhe * 49 72% Austin Howard ST Only 0% Michael Floyd 46 68% Tony Bergstrom Inactive N/A Jamison Crowder 42 62% Kyle Fuller Inactive N/A Jeremy Sprinkle * 41 60% Colt McCoy Inactive N/A Adrian Peterson * 37 54% Samaje Perine Inactive N/A Vernon Davis 30 44% Jordan Reed Inactive N/A Maurice Harris * 30 44%

