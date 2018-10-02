Build The Team: CFB Standouts Week 5

Offense

Justice Hill, RB

School: Oklahoma State | Conference: BIG 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 5-10 / 190 lbs

Justice Hill quietly has been one of the best running backs in the BIG 12. In his last two seasons with OK State he’s rushed for 1,142 (6 TDs) and 1,467 (15 TDs) yards respectively this season he is off to another hot start and ran all over the Kansas defense that ranks 34th in total defense in the FBS. The quarterback and receivers get a lot of attention in that spread offense but OK State is a decently balanced team with Hill getting a season high 31 carries this game. He excelled at running out of the shotgun and can run inside and outside. He’s on the smaller side and is a decent receiving option as well when the QB looks his way. Hill finished this one with 31 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, WR

School: Oklahoma | Conference: BIG 12

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 5-10 / 168 lbs

You might remember Marquise Brown as being one of Baker Mayfield’s favorite targets last season. This year he a favorite of new QB Kyler Murray. Brown is known for his blazing speed and quickness and can beat just about anyone on the football field in a foot race. But I think he is underrated as a receiver as most people point out his athleticism. Not unlike his predecessor Dede Westbrook, Brown is a reliable receiver and can play outside and inside and run deep and short routes. He’s just one of those playmakers where all you want is to get the ball into his hands. He is off too a hot start this season and if Oklahoma keeps up this offensive pace he should be in line to break some school records. He finished this game with 5 catches for 132 yards and 2 TDs.

Another Marquise Brown long TD. 5/132/2 so far pic.twitter.com/LDzmzpZgdD — Greg Brandt (@devywarehouse) September 29, 2018

Marquise Brown reminding us that he’s not just a deep threat.



Get that man the ball!@OU_Football pic.twitter.com/f3mgKRlWKW — The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) September 29, 2018

Juwan Johnson, WR

School: Penn State | Conference: BIG 10

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 22?

Height / Weight: 6-4 / 231 lbs

The Penn State vs. Ohio State game was a great watch. Its too bad that the rest of the Penn State offense couldn’t lend more support to Trace McSorley as the game when on. The offense was operating close to ideal in the first half and a big moment in that belonged to Juwan Johnson. Johnson is regarding by some as one of the top receiving prospects in the country and with a grab like the one below you can see why. He is a another size + traits athlete that can win in a multitude of ways. Despite the loss he and McSorley were bright spots and the only reason Trace didn’t make it this week is because he had to rely too much on his legs to try and make plays where the rest of the offense let him down. You should see these two connect a lot more before the season is over. Johnson finished this one with 5 catches for 61 yards.

Ian Book, QB

School: Notre Dame | Conference: Independents

College Experience: RS Junior | Age: 22?

Height / Weight: 6-1 / 203 lbs

Notre Dame was playing a bit of the two QB game early on in the season the same way Alabama and Clemson were. Brandon Wimbush started the first three games of the season while Ian Book started the last two. Wimbush played horribly. Ian Book did not. Book should be the starter going forward for Notre Dame because his play is light years better than Wimbush’s. Book picked apart Stanford’s defense to the tune of 24 of 33 for 278 yards and 4 TDs he also ran the ball 15 times for 47 yards. Book simply has better vision, anticipation, touch, and confidence compared to Wimbush and he can keep it up and Brian Kelly doesn't do something ridiculous Notre Dame can make some playoff noise.

By the Book!@ian_book23 completes his 2nd TD pass of the night! pic.twitter.com/k6HisSk40U — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 30, 2018

IAN BOOK WITH AN ABSOLUTE DIMEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/wMVtHqu0zN — #ThankYouDavidWright (@Hayes_Hair13) September 29, 2018

Defense

Joe Jackson, EDGE

School: Miami | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 6-5 / 265 lbs

Two Miami players on defense? Yeah, my bias is showing but I feel compelled to highlight Miami players not simply when its their turn to wear the turnover chain but when they play lights out. Miami is ranked second on the nation in total defense and a big part of their success (i.e. winning and being ranked) is due to the defense. Manny Diaz if you ever want a job please apply with the Redskins. Now to the player at hand Joe Jackson. Joe is finally coming into his own this year. After having some flashes the past two season he is finally putting it all together not only in the way of rushing the passer but also by playing the run. You can see the wheels turning when he’s on the field and just how much he’s improves his recognition and anticipation. After North Carolina beat Pitt last week they ran into a wall against Miami. Part of that was Jackson coming off the edge and pressuring their quarterbacks all night long. The cherry on top was a pick 6. Jackson finished this game with 5 tackles, a sack, and a pick 6.

Shaquille Quarterman, LB

School: Miami | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 6-1 / 235 lbs

You know who else was a beast? Shaq Quarterman. After getting a lot of hype (at least in Miami circles) Quarterman also is coming into his own. He’s had a few nagging injuries that have limited here and there with this season being no exception but his production is at such a level that he has already tied or passed his season totals in TFLs and sacks from last year. If the blue chip prospect at inside linebacker is Devin White then Quarterman is definitely a red and I mean that in the most endearing way possible. He was after the QB all night long and finished this one with 5 tackles, 2 sacks, a pass defended, and a FF.

Ayer Miami abusó de UNC. La defensa de los Hurricanes forzó 6 turnovers y anotó 3 TD.



Joe Jackson: 5 tackles, un Pick-6, 2 FF, un TFL, un sack, un PD y un QB Hurry.



Shaq Quarterman: 5 tackles, un FF, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, un PD y un QB Hurry.#ItsAllAboutTheUpic.twitter.com/AymU84po2Z — Néstor Con Tilde (@NestorConTilde) September 28, 2018

Kendall Coleman, EDGE

School: Syracuse | Conference: ACC

College Experience: Junior | Age: 21?

Height / Weight: 6-3 / 266 lbs

Syracuse nearly upset Clemson again. Clemson lost starting QB Trevor Lawrence early on but the Syracuse defense got after their backup. Syracuse is a good team this year (4-1) and losing to one of the best teams in college football by 4 points is nothing to be ashamed of. The Orange have a high powered spread offense thats puts up huge numbers but its their defense that has stifled opponents this year. While they are ranked 78th right now in total defense they have a few key defensive players that show up each week. Kendall Coleman was one of those guys this week. Coleman had 7 tackles and two sacks this game but watch out for him he is one of the most productive pass rushers at the position right now with his season totals standing at 12 tackles and 6 sacks.

Jerry Tillery, DL

School: Notre Dame | Conference: Independents

College Experience: Senior | Age: 22?

Height / Weight: 6-6 / 305 lbs

Tillery destroyed just about any block Stanford tried to give him. Not only did he shred them as a pass rusher as he racked up 4 sacks in this one but he was a big reason Bryce Love didn’t go off as usual. Tillery already has exceeded his career best in sacks and looks to build up a monster game as Notre Dame looks to make a push in the rankings. He plays with excellent power and simply can bullrush his man off his mark to impact the backfield and disrupt the offense. Definitely look out for him the rest of the year I daresay his name should be on the Senior Bowl invite list already.