Week 1: Washington Redskins v. Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 6, 2017, 5:00am EDT
September 8, 2019
Redskins Start Hot, Fade Fast in 32-27 Week 1 Loss To Eagles
Was Doug Pederson’s halftime speech that much better than Jay Gruden’s?
September 12, 2017
More Offensive: Doctson’s Play Or Third Down Defense?
This week’s Let Mual Tell It centers around patience for Doctson & key defensive struggles
September 12, 2017
The 5 O'Clock Club: D-E-F-E-N-S-E
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere...
September 11, 2017
Jay Gruden Presser: The run game got away from us a little bit
Jay Gruden answers questions the day after the Redskins first loss of the season
September 11, 2017
Redskins Vs. Eagles - Studs and Duds
Mark Tyler looks at the Studs and Duds of the Redskins game against the Eagles.
September 10, 2017
Redskins vs Eagles: Jay Gruden Presser
Jay Gruden talks about the Redskins 30-17 loss to the Eagles
September 10, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins 3rd Quarter
The 2nd half starts now
September 10, 2017
Human Pinball Chris Thompson scores 29 yard TD
Chris Thompson got paid, and he’s earning it in Week 1
September 10, 2017
Ryan Kerrigan scores the Redskins first TD with a Pick 6
3 career INTS, 3 TDs for Ryan Kerrigan!
September 10, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins 2nd Quarter
The 2nd quarter starts now
September 10, 2017
Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Redskins 1st Quarter
It’s finally time for some real Redskins football!
September 10, 2017
Redskins vs Eagles Inactive Lists
Who gets the start today vs the Eagles?
September 10, 2017
Eagles vs Redskins 2017: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more
The Redskins host the Eagles to open the 2017 season
September 10, 2017
Redskins Injury Update: Jamison Crowder expected to play; Jordan Reed dealing with fractured toe pain
Who’s in vs the Eagles today?
September 10, 2017
The 5 O'Clock Club: Finally! The regular season kickoff!
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere...
September 9, 2017
Redskins v. Eagles Staff Picks: “Living In Interesting Times”
After a long "interesting" offseason, it’s time to make some Week 1 predictions
September 9, 2017
Saturday Slop: Getting ready for week 1
A look at the top Redskins stories of the day.
September 8, 2017
The Redskins Inexorable March to 10-6 Glory
Are the Washington Redskins poised to post their third straight winning record?
-
September 7, 2017
This Redskins offense won’t have the upper hand against Eagles defense
Additions by Philadelphia and subtractions by Washington has evened the playing field for Week 1.
September 7, 2017
The 5 O’Clock Club: The Philadelphia Eagles edition
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere...
September 6, 2017
Hating with H8: Philadelphia Eagles Edition
Hating with H8: Week One- The Philadelphia Eagles