Skins Stats & Snaps: Raiders @ Redskins (Offense)

Snaps - Eighteen of the team's 24 offensive players got snaps over the course of 68 snaps; the 6 that did not included 4 inactives (Robert Kelley, Jordan Reed, Tyler Catalina and T.J. Clemmings), 1 player who took snaps exclusively with the special teams unit (Chase Roullier) and 1 player that did not make it onto the field of play in any capacity (Colt McCoy).

Yardage - The Burgundy and Gold outgained the Silver and Black by 344 yards in this game. That is the Redskins' fifth highest positive margin since 1940 and likely ever. Here are the years in which the four other games took place in: 1974, 1948, 1947 and 1945.

3rd Down - The Redskins converted on 7 of their 15 third-down attempts in the game. Their 47% conversion rate on the money down was their best mark on the season. It helped that only 4 of those 15 plays needed 8 or more yards to pick up the first down.

The offense has not been great in this department in 2017, but it is promising to see that they have improved every week (27% > 38% > 47%).

Turnovers - The team lost two fumbles in the game. Jamison Crowder muffed a punt in the first quarter and Samaje Perine lost the ball on a 4th quarter rushing play. This was the second multiple turnover game for the team in the first three weeks of the season (4 turnovers in Week 1).

It's great to see the defense forcing turnovers on the other side of the ball, but that will only take the team so far if the offense keeps giving the ball away themselves.

Red Zone - Nobody is talking about it for obvious reasons, but the Redskins had another subpar showing in the red zone. They only scored a touchdown on one of their three trips to the read area (33.3%), which matches their ratio on the year. They are currently tied for the fifth worst red-zone touchdown percentage in the league.

Penalties - Penalties were a problem for Washington for the first time this year. Prior to Week 3 the team had only been called for 6 accepted penalties for 40 yards (both numbers ranked 3rd in the NFL).

Against the Raiders, the Redskins more than doubled their penalty total from Weeks 1 and 2 by being tagged with 10 accepted penalties. They also nearly doubled their penalty yardage total (77 yards).

The offense was responsible for 8 of the 10 accepted penalties and 64 of the penalty yards.

Rushing - The Skins ran the ball 34 times for 116 yards against the Raiders. This was the first time that the team has gone over 100 yards on the ground in back-to-back games since Weeks 10 and 11 of last season.

But the real story here is that Jay Gruden actually called more running plays than he did passes (34 to 31) for the second week in a row. The only other time he's done that as a head coach was in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2015 season.





QUARTERBACKS

Quarterbacks (2 Players) Player Snaps Snap % Kirk Cousins * 68 100% Colt McCoy 0 0%

Kirk Cousins (Traditional Stats) - Kirk Cousins finally broke out of his slump on Sunday against the Raiders. He completed 25 of his 30 passes (83.3% completion percentage) for 365 yards, 14 first downs and 3 touchdowns. He also posted a near-perfect passer rating of 150.7. Every one of those numbers, with the exception of attempts, were new season highs for Cousins.

Cousins was only sacked once (another season best) and did not either fumble or throw an interception for the first time this year.

He also became the 19th player since at least 1950 to pass for 350 or more yards and 3 touchdowns, while completing over 80% of his passes and not throwing an interception. Half of the other quarterbacks on this list either won MVP award or are Hall of Famers. Cousins is the only Redskins signal caller on the list.

Kirk Cousins (Third Down) - Captain Kirk was at his best on third down. He completed 10 of 12 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns on the money down. Those numbers gave him a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 on those plays.

Kirk Cousins (Advanced Stats) - Cousins posted new season highs in both QBR score (88.5) and PFF grade (84.1). He hadn't even hit 50 in either stat in Weeks 1 and 2.

Kirk Cousins (Redskins Records) - On this first touchdown pass of the game Cousins became just the fifth player in history to throw for 75 touchdowns as a member of the Redskins. The only other players who have accomplished that feat are Sammy Baugh, Sonny Jurgensen, Joe Theismann, Billy Kilmer and Mark Rypien.

Cousins' second TD gave him his 20th career multi-touchdown game. Jurgensen, Theismann, Kilmer and Rypien are the only other players in team history that have thrown for multiple touchdowns in 20 or more games.





WIDE RECEIVERS

Wide Receivers (5 Players) Player Snaps Snap % Terrelle Pryor 57 84% Jamison Crowder 48 71% Josh Doctson * 36 53% Ryan Grant 34 50% Brian Quick 1 1%

Terrelle Pryor - Terrelle Pryor has easily been the biggest disappointment on the team this season. He's been the top Washington wideout in terms of snaps played in all three games and is averaging 9 snaps more per game than Jamison Crowder is, yet he has only been able haul in 10 of his 19 targets for 116 yards, 7 first downs and no touchdowns.

Among the 44 players with at least 19 targets this season Pryor ranks 36th in catch percentage (52.6%), 31st in touchdown percentage (0%), 21st in yards per reception (11.6), 32nd in yards per target (6.11) and 37th in yards per game (38.7).

Finally, here are his PFF rankings out of 109 qualifying wide receivers: 103rd in run blocking (43.6), 102nd in receiving and 102nd overall.

Jamison Crowder - Crowder had his best game of the year against the Raiders (at least offensively). He caught all 6 of his targets and hit new season highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (52) and tied his season high in first downs (3).

The area in which Crowder has really slipped this year is touchdown scoring. He already had 2 TDs by this time last season. This is not a major cause for concern, however, as Crowder was one of the top touchdown regression candidates in the league.

Josh Doctson - Finally. We finally saw why the Redskins drafted Josh Doctson in the first round of the 2016 draft. Doctson only caught one of his two targets in the game, but that catch was a doozy. Doctson leaped into the air to steal a would-be interception from Amerson and ran into the end zone to score a 52-yard touchdown, the first score of his career.

If you still aren't sold on Josh Doctson's play-making ability then consider the following stat:

The trio of Pryor, Crowder and Grant have combined to play in 102 more games, record 3,691 more snaps and receive 442 more targets than Josh Doctson has. Those three players have made a total of 3 receptions of 50 or more yards, while Josh Doctson has 2 such receptions on just 9 career targets and 116 snaps (442 targets and 3,691 snaps for the other three wideouts).

Doctson has all the talent in the world and he's starting to both get healthier and understand his role in the offense. The coaches have taken notice as his snap totals have risen in each game this year. In fact, they have actually risen in each game of his career (12 > 19 > 20 > 29 > 36). If he stays healthy those numbers will only continue to rise.

Ryan Grant - Ryan Grant made a solid contribution to the offense for the third straight game, which are a set of words that have never been uttered by an NFL analyst prior to this week. Grant caught 3 of his 4 targets for 31 yards and 2 first downs.

However, this was by no means a perfect outing for Grant. He dropped a pass and was flagged for offensive pass interference.

Two of Ryan Grant's six best career reception and receiving yardage totals have come in his three games played this season. He also scored one of his 3 career touchdowns last week.

Brian Quick - Quick only appeared on one offensive play, which brings his total to 7 snaps through three games.





TIGHT ENDS

Tight Ends (4 Players) Player Snaps Snap % Vernon Davis * 56 82% Niles Paul * 33 49% Jeremy Sprinkle * 7 10% Jordan Reed Inactive N/A

Vernon Davis - The ageless tight end proved once again that he's still got it. The 33-year-old started in his 15th straight game and led all Redskins tight ends in snaps for the second consecutive game. Davis is not just a warm body to put in place of Jordan Reed though, he has produced for the Redskins whenever he has gotten the opportunity to do so.

He caught all 5 of his targets for 58 yards, 2 first downs and a touchdown, the 58th TD of his career, all of which were season bests for Davis. He also led all offensive players in the game with an 88.2 PFF grade.

Davis ranks 17th among all tight ends in receiving yards (654) since the start of the 2016 season.

Niles Paul - Niles Paul started and played on about half of the snaps for the second straight week. The tight end/fullback hybrid secured his first target of the year, but he lost 3 yards on the play.

Jeremy Sprinkle - Jordan Reed's injury allowed Sprinkle to come off of the inactive list and take live snaps for the first time in his NFL career. He even got the start, as the Redskins ran out of 3-tight end set on their first offensive play of the night..

The former Arkansas Razor made it onto the field on 10% of the offensive plays and was not targeted in the game.





RUNNING BACKS

Running Backs (4 players) Player Snaps Snap % Samaje Perine * 30 44% Chris Thompson 28 41% Mack Brown 10 15% Robert Kelley Inactive N/A

Chris Thompson - Chris Thompson continued to dominate and carry the Redskins offense. He was everything for the Redskins in this game, which is evidenced by the fact that he led the team in targets (7), receptions (6), receiving yards (150), scrimmage yards (188), first downs (7) and yards per carry (4.8). He also scored one of the team's 3 receiving touchdowns in the game.

Thompson outgained the entire Oakland team by 60 yards (188 to 128). His 74-yard reception in the game was both the team's longest play of the season and a career best for CT.

His 150 receiving yards topped his old career by a whopping 93 yards (57 yards in 2017 vs. the Giants). That wasn't just Thompson's best day as a receiver, is was the most receiving yards posted by a Redskins running back on record (since 1960).

You have to go back to Alfred Morris' 212-yard drubbing of the Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2012 season to find the last Redskin that topped 188 yards from scrimmage. Then go back another 5 years to find the previous occurrence (Santana Moss' 191 yards against the Saints in 2008).

The last time any running back topped 150 receiving yards in a game was in 2015 when Le'Veon Bell had 159 yards through the air. Thompson is also just the 12th player to put up over 150 receiving yards and 35 yards rushing yards since the merger. You may be familiar with some of the other players: Herschel Walker, Le'Veon Bell, Marshall Faulk, Matt Forte, Brian Westbrook and Marcus Allen.

Chris Thompson (Rankings) - Thompson now leads the Redskins in virtually every major offensive category: 1st in rushing yards (119), 1st in rushing touchdowns (2), 1st in yards per carry (8.5), tied for 1st in targets (19), tied for 1st in receptions (13), 1st in receiving yards (231), 1st in receiving touchdowns (2), 1st in yards from scrimmage (350), 1st in first downs (15) and 1st in total touchdowns (4).

Thompson is the only player on the team with a rushing touchdown. He has scored more than the rest of the team has combined (4 TDs to 3). He has more receiving yards than Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder combined (231 yards to 229 yards). The players ranked 2nd, 3rd and 4th on the team in yards from scrimmage have combined to outgain Thompson by just 1 yard (351 to 350 yards).

We're not just talking about dominance on this particular team though, we're talking about it on a league-wide level. Thompson ranks 13th in the NFL in receiving yards, 5th in yards from scrimmage (behind Todd Gurley, Dalvin Cook, Antonio Brown and Kareem Hunt), 3rd in total touchdowns (behind Gurley and Hunt) and 2nd in all purpose yards (behind only Hunt).

He has only touched the ball 29 times this season, so he obviously leads the league in almost all of those categories from an efficiency standpoint (yards per target and reception are the only exceptions).

I thought Chris Thompson was the best running back on the Redskins before the season started, but I certainly didn't see this coming, nobody did.

Samaje Perine - Perine got the start at running back in place of Rob Kelley and led all Washington backs in snaps, but he failed to impress yet again.

The rookie ran for just 49 yards and 1 first down on 19 carries. He averaged a team-low (excluding Cousins) 2.6 yards per carry and posted a success rate of just 32%, which was the same percentage of rushes that gained 1 yard or less. He also rushed for 5 or more yards on 2 plays (10.5%). And, to top it all off, he fumbled the ball on Washington's own 12-yard line and suffered an injury on the play.

Perine needs to get more carries out of the shotgun like he did at Oklahoma if the Redskins hope to get better production out of him early in his career. He gained just 20 yards on 10 carries with Cousins under center (2.0 YPC) and rushed for 29 yards on 9 rushes out of the shotgun (3.2 YPC).

Mack Brown - Mack Brown got the rock on 6 of his 10 snaps. Mack looked explosive as a runner, as he took those 6 carries for 27 yards and a first down. Half of those rushes went for at least 6 yards and his YPC average of 4.5 was only bested by Chris Thompson's mark. Half of his rushes (3 of 6) pick up the requisite yardage to be considered successful plays.

If Perine continues to struggle with fumbles, efficiency and injuries then expect Mack to get more opportunities sooner rather than later.





OFFENSIVE LINE

Offensive Linemen (9 Players) Player Snaps Snap % Spencer Long * 68 100% Morgan Moses * 68 100% Brandon Scherff * 68 100% Trent Williams * 68 100% Shawn Lauvao * 67 99% Ty Nsekhe 1 1% Chase Roullier ST Only 0% Tyler Catalina Inactive N/A T.J. Clemmings Inactive N/A

Offensive Line (Pass Blocking) - The skins only allowed 6 pressures (all hits) and 1 sack against the Raiders on 31 dropbacks. The 3.2% sack percentage and 19.4% pressure rate are by far the best marks of the season for the team.

Offensive Line (Run Blocking) - The Skins' line helped to pave the way for a second consecutive 100-yard day on the ground as the team averaged 1.06 yards before contact before per attempt.

Trent Williams - In what was his 100th career NFL game, Williams did not allow a single pressure. This was the second week in a row in which the "Silverback" has accomplished that feat.

Trent Williams' 82.8 PFF grade on the season ranks sixth among all offensive tackles and first on the Redskins' offense.

Morgan Moses - Moses allowed a sack to Khalil Mack. Mack also hit Cousins on two other dropbacks.

There's certainly no shame in giving up sack and some QB hits to the reigning the DPOY, but giving allowing 4 sacks in three games is definitely not a good look for Moses.





ALL OFFENSIVE SNAPS

Offense (24 Players) Offense (continued) Player Snaps Snap % Player Snaps Snap % Kirk Cousins * 68 100% Samaje Perine * 30 44% Spencer Long * 68 100% Chris Thompson 28 41% Morgan Moses * 68 100% Mack Brown 10 15% Brandon Scherff * 68 100% Jeremy Sprinkle * 7 10% Trent Williams * 68 100% Brian Quick 1 1% Shawn Lauvao * 67 99% Ty Nsekhe 1 1% Terrelle Pryor 57 84% Colt McCoy 0 0% Vernon Davis * 56 82% Chase Roullier ST Only 0% Jamison Crowder 48 71% Tyler Catalina Inactive N/A Josh Doctson * 36 53% T.J. Clemmings Inactive N/A Ryan Grant 34 50% Robert Kelley Inactive N/A Niles Paul * 33 49% Jordan Reed Inactive N/A

*All statistics are courtesy of Air Yards, CSN Mid Atlantic, ESPN, NFL.com, NFL Gamebooks, Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, Redskins.com, Sharp Football Stats and The Washington Post*





