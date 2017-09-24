Redskins Dominate Raiders: Jay Gruden Post-Game Presser

Injury updates:

“Ty Nsekhe has a groin [injury]. We’ll check him out tomorrow. [Samaje] Perine has a hand contusion. X-rays were negative. He did not break anything. It’s just a bruise.”

Defense:

Gruden calls it "one of the best defensive performances I've seen, by anybody" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) September 25, 2017

Gruden: “Our defense gave us so many opportunities.” #Redskins — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 25, 2017

Josh Doctson:

Gruden on Doctson: probably some relief for him. #redskins — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 25, 2017

Gruden on Doctson TD catch: 'I've seen it; players have seen it in practice, but nobody else had. Hopefully we'll get more of that" — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) September 25, 2017

Team identity:

Redskins sought their identity. Gruden says "this is the goal every week. Play great defense, run the ball, control time of possession." — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 25, 2017

Jamison Crowder:

Gruden on Nicholson: "he is a heck of a player. He looks the part.... but we didn't know... he's got height weight, big time speed." — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 25, 2017

Gruden not shaken by Crowder's second muff of PR this year. Simply Promises there won't be a third. — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) September 25, 2017

Montae Nicholson:

Peston Smith:

"Last year, from a statistical standpoint, he didn’t have as many sacks as we’d like. He was around the

quarterback quite often and he missed a few here and there, but this year I think he’s starting to wrap them up

and get the production everyone’s looking for and waiting for. He’s a big body, works hard, he’s working on

his pass rush moves and a variety of them now, so I think the future’s very bright for Preston [Smith]

obviously, and then you throw Junior [Galette] in there. We can keep them fresh with Ryan Anderson and

[Ryan] Kerrigan so we’ve got a good mix of four guys that can rush, and Chris Carter also, so we keep them

fresh and the rotation sound.”

Deciding how to handle the National Anthem:

“I mean, we want to show unity, we issued a statement already from the organization’s standpoint, I’m going

to refer to that right now, but this is a team sport and we take a lot of pride in the National Anthem and

hopefully we can move forward going on to the next game. But we issued a statement and we're good with it."