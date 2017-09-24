 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Redskins Dominate Raiders: Jay Gruden Post-Game Presser

Jay Gruden talks to reporters after tonight’s huge victory over the Raiders

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Injury updates:

Ty Nsekhe has a groin [injury]. We’ll check him out tomorrow. [Samaje] Perine has a hand contusion. X-rays were negative. He did not break anything. It’s just a bruise.”

Defense:

Josh Doctson:

Team identity:

Jamison Crowder:

Montae Nicholson:

Peston Smith:

"Last year, from a statistical standpoint, he didn’t have as many sacks as we’d like. He was around the

quarterback quite often and he missed a few here and there, but this year I think he’s starting to wrap them up

and get the production everyone’s looking for and waiting for. He’s a big body, works hard, he’s working on

his pass rush moves and a variety of them now, so I think the future’s very bright for Preston [Smith]

obviously, and then you throw Junior [Galette] in there. We can keep them fresh with Ryan Anderson and

[Ryan] Kerrigan so we’ve got a good mix of four guys that can rush, and Chris Carter also, so we keep them

fresh and the rotation sound.”

Deciding how to handle the National Anthem:

“I mean, we want to show unity, we issued a statement already from the organization’s standpoint, I’m going

to refer to that right now, but this is a team sport and we take a lot of pride in the National Anthem and

hopefully we can move forward going on to the next game. But we issued a statement and we're good with it."

