Report: Redskins RB Rob Kelley, TE Jordan Reed likely OUT vs Raiders Sunday Night

Washington RB Rob Kelley, listed as questionable with rib injury, is not expected to play Sunday night vs Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

The Washington Redskins have RB Rob Kelley listed as questionable for their game against the Raiders Sunday night. Kelley was limited all week in practice after suffering a rib injury vs the Rams.

Adam Schefter reports Kelley likely won't play tonight. It was reported earlier this week that the Redskins will have 4 RBs active this week. Kelley wanted to attempt to play through the pain this week, but it sounds like he will get another week to try to get back on the field.

Rookie Samaje Perine will get the start if Kelley sits, with Chris Thompson getting his usual amount of snaps. Thompson has been a weapon for the Redskins offense, but they don't want to significantly increase his workload. Mack Brown will be active and playing special teams unless his number gets called on offense.

Washington TE Jordan Reed (rib) is considered a game-time call, per source, but is more unlikely to play vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

TE Jordan Reed will also likely miss tonight's game per Schefter. Reed suffered a shoulder injury vs the Rams, but came back into the game. He missed Wednesday's practice and was limited for the rest of the week. If Reed isn't active, Jay Gruden said he would activate rookie Jeremy Sprinkle. Washington also has Vernon Davis and Niles Paul to fill in if Reed does miss his first game of the season.