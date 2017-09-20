The 5 O'Clock Club: Playing GM - What Raider would you want?

The 5 o’clock club aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

The Redskins come back home on Sunday to play a Week 3 prime time game — the first of two back-to-back prime-time games against AFC West playoff teams. This week’s opponent is last year’s division champion, the St Louis/Oakland/Los Angeles/Las Vegas Raiders.

Through two games, the Raiders lead the league in points scored, with 71. That’s right... they’re averaging 35.5 points per game!

Of course, Week 2 was a 45-20 beatdown at home against the hapless Jets, who’ve given up a league-worst 66 points to opposing teams (33 ppg), so it’s a bit hard to know just how good these Raiders are.

They do seem beatable, but the Redskins are gonna have to show up ready to play.

Still, it’s a team with undeniable talent. In fact, in the latest NFL.com Power Rankings, Elliott Harrison has the Raiders ranked #2... behind the Redskins’ next opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, the #1 ranked team that we will take on in Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

This week’s home game against the Raiders is a Sunday night matchup, giving the ‘Skins a few hours of extra recovery time to heal up from the plethora of nicks, bruises, strains, separations and cartilage damage that they suffered last Sunday in LA. The Redskins roster could use a little bit of replenishment; the injury report makes the team look like an army of walking wounded.

What if...?

If you were the Redskins GM (do we even have one?) looking down the Raiders roster, if you could wave a magic wand and make a favorable trade happen — in effect, simply pluck a player from the Silver & Black and put him on the Redskins team — which one player would you choose?

Share your ideas in the comments.

Here are some of the higher profile players. For a full-team depth chart, you can check Our Lads.

WR: Amari Cooper, Cordarelle Patterson

OL: Donald Penn, Keleche Osemele

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard

TE: Jarek Cook

DL: Khalil Mack

LB: Bruce Irvin

CB: David Amerson, Gareon Conley, Sean Smith

S: Karl Joseph, Reggie Nelson

IR: Obi Melifonwu, Sebastian Janikowski