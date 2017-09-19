The 5 O'Clock Club: Rock your Redskins jersey!

The 5 o’clock club aims to provide a forum for reader-driven discussion at a time of day when there isn’t much NFL news being published. Feel free to introduce topics that interest you in the comments below.

It’s victory Tuesday in Redskins Nation, as the ‘Skins were the only NFC East team to win this week, and the other three division teams looked bad getting beat.

It’s time to sport the burgundy and gold with pride, while we can!

As Training Camps around the league were getting under way in late July, it was reported that James Conner — RB drafted by the Steelers out of Pitt, where he battled and beat cancer — had the highest-selling jersey in the league.

Choosing which jersey to buy is always a tricky decision. Imagine how you'd feel if you'd bought a Su'a Cravens 36 jersey at the start of his rookie season, then bought a replacement #30 jersey during training camp this year!

Of course, you probably wouldn't feel as bad as the Redskins current #36 on the roster.

Su'a should at least keep himself in beer & chip money, as i don't believe he'll have to refund the $75,000 he got for selling #36 to DJ Swearinger, who probably could have gotten it for free if he'd just waited a few weeks.

Today, I invite you to post photos of yourself, family, friends, pets...whoever...showing off your most memorable Redskins jerseys... whether those memories are linked to good or bad buying decisions.

Don't hesitate to share your most obscure or most embarrassing jersey.

Bonus points awarded if you can demonstrate something special about your jersey. Is it autographed by the player? Is it the actual jersey that Timmy Smith wore as he rushed for 202 yards in the Super Bowl? Is this what you were wearing when you proposed to your wife?

To get us started, here’s a picture of me in the only NFL jersey I have ever owned - my Ryan Kerrigan jersey. It was a Christmas gift a couple of years ago from my sister & brother-in-law.