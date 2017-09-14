The 5 O’Clock Club: Should Redskins aim to get the first overall player drafted under center to start 2018?

Pro Football Talk published an article on Alex Smith today.

Alex Smith leads the league with a 148.6 passer rating. He won AFC offensive player of the week honors for Week 1. Yet, Smith expects to play elsewhere next season. That’s what the Chiefs quarterback said during a recent interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “For sure,” Smith said when asked if he felt like 2017 would be his last in Kansas City. “It absolutely does. Without a doubt.”

That’s right. The Patriot-killer expects to be traded or cut by the end of the season.

OverTheCap.com lists Alex Smith as a 33-year-old quarterback, with a base salary of $14.5m in 2018.

Should the Redskins be proactive at the quarterback position? Instead of trying to re-sign Kirk Cousins to a record-breaking contract, the team could follow the Kansas City approach. The Redskins could trade for Alex Smith and his $14.5m cost, then draft a developmental quarterback in the first or second round of next year’s draft.

What do you think?