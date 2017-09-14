The 5 O’Clock Club: Should Redskins aim to get the first overall player drafted under center to start 2018?

Pro Football Talk published an article on Alex Smith today.
Alex Smith leads the league with a 148.6 passer rating. He won AFC offensive player of the week honors for Week 1. Yet, Smith expects to play elsewhere next season.
That’s what the Chiefs quarterback said during a recent interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.
“For sure,” Smith said when asked if he felt like 2017 would be his last in Kansas City. “It absolutely does. Without a doubt.”
That’s right. The Patriot-killer expects to be traded or cut by the end of the season.
OverTheCap.com lists Alex Smith as a 33-year-old quarterback, with a base salary of $14.5m in 2018.
Should the Redskins be proactive at the quarterback position? Instead of trying to re-sign Kirk Cousins to a record-breaking contract, the team could follow the Kansas City approach. The Redskins could trade for Alex Smith and his $14.5m cost, then draft a developmental quarterback in the first or second round of next year’s draft.
What do you think?
Poll
What’s the best option for Doug Williams, Bruce Allen & Eric Schaffer to use at the quarterback position for 2018?
This poll is closed
-
3%
Re-sign Cousins no matter the cost
-
0%
If Cousins won’t accept the best offer the ‘Skins are prepared to make, they should use the Exclusive Franchise Tag to keep him for one more year.
-
23%
If Cousins won’t accept the best offer the ‘Skins are prepared to make, they should use the Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag, and either match any other team’s offer or get draft picks in return.
-
5%
If Cousins won’t accept the best offer the ‘Skins are prepared to make, they should use the lower cost Transition Tag and be ready to either match the best offer from another team, or start the season with Colt McCoy.
-
11%
No tags! If Cousins doesn’t sign a long-term-deal, then we start 2018 with Colt McCoy or a rookie under center.
-
32%
Alex Smith + a draft pick
-
12%
Draft a QB in the first round and start him from Day One - he’s the new future.
-
3%
If Cousins doesn’t sign a reasonable long term offer, then trade for a different veteran QB; I don’t trust Colt McCoy and I don’t want Alex Smith
-
1%
It's not to late to grab Sudfeld back from Philly's practice squad
-
4%
Jeez... two words: Colin Kapernick
Loading comments...