The 5 O’Clock Club: Early reactions to the game - Preseason Game 3 edition

There was a disturbance in Bangkok just prior to 4 a.m. this morning, when, after Bengals rookie running back Joe Mixon dropped a handoff at the Bengals 30 yard line to give the Redskins a short field, Cousins and the offense couldn’t do anything, and I officially pressed the panic button.

Emergency and medical personnel were sent to my home to deal with the apoplexy that hit me when Terrelle Pryor dropped a pass that hit him in the hands when he was wide open in the middle of the field.

I was choking as I watched the offensive line impersonate burgundy colored traffic cones while Cousins was battered and beaten on a series of passing plays.

A defibrillator was deployed when Vontaze Burfict scored a touchdown on an easy pick-six off a Cousins pass to Chris Thompson on the sideline.

The panic button, however, was un-pushed and emergency personnel sent home after the Redskin offensive drive that followed Burfict’s TD.

First, Rob Kelley ran tough in a scrum.

Then the team rushed for a first down on third-and-short. I can’t remember the last time the Redskins offense ran successfully between the tackles on third down.

Vernon Davis had a big catch & run.

Pryor made the tough catch in the middle of the field and held on to the ball despite a big hit by Burfict. It was a big time reception.

Crowder made a big catch.

Perhaps most importantly — the team ran the ball again to get across the goal line.

I started breathing again.

The next offensive drive featured some uniquely designed run plays that showed creativity and mis-direction — a bit of “new look” offense if you will. Maybe I won’t be missing Sean McVay as much as I thought.

When the 2-minute warning hit to signal the upcoming halftime, my panic was gone. No matter how the drive finished, I’d seen a functioning offense, and the defense had made a couple of stops.

The Redskins ended up kicking a 44-yard field goal (Hopkins is 5/5 in the preseason). Not ideal... a touchdown would have been better, but visions of a 12-loss season had been erased. I would now be able to look forward to the opening day game against the Eagles, rather than fretting away the next two weeks, and I’ll be able to concentrate at work today.

The final score was an afterthought, but it was nice to get a “W”.

How are you feeling about the Redskins today, following the Bengals game?

