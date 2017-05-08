Will the 2017 Redskins go with running back by committee? | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Jay Gruden has a track record of adjusting his approach at running back according to the talent he has on hand. What does that mean this year?

Need to Know: Redskins roster shuffles will continue as rookie camp, OTAs unfold | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Its almost time to start dwindling the roster size and the first stop for the Redskins coaching staff will be the rookie camp and OTAs.

Redskins 2017 roster battles: O-line mostly set, but could competition emerge at left guard? | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Redskins roster battles: The O-line is set with exception of the left guard spot? Can veteran Shawn Lauvo fend off a challenge from Arie Kouandjio?

Joshua Holsey Finds Inspiration Through His Father

Josh Holsey was close to throwing in the towel after a second ACL injury while at Auburn, but found inspiration to push forward through the experience of his father.

Redskins Hold Pep Rally At Thomson Elementary

Redskins players spoke to 3rd, 4th and 5th graders at Thomson Elementary School as they prepare for standardized testing.

Redskins have undergone high roster churn since Gruden took over as coach | CSN Mid-Atlantic

The Redskins have turned over 70 percent of their roster since Jay Gruden's first year as head coach.

Surprising stat shows drafting guards early makes big impact in NFL | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Recent draft history says leaning on the run game early makes more sense, and maybe that should make Redskins fans appreciate the selection of Brandon Scherff a little more.

What will Redskins' front 7 look like with Allen on roster? | CSN Mid-Atlantic

With the addition of Jonathan Allen, what will the Redskins front 7 look like? John Keim weighed in on the Junkies.

One reason to watch each Redskins game in 2017 | CSN Mid-Atlantic

It's not like you will need much convincing to tune in, but here's one reason each game on the Redskins' 2017 schedule is a must-watch affair.

NFL: Top 3 Steals From The 2017 NFL Draft

Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah count down the top-3 steals from the 2017 NFL draft class.

Redskins line against Eagles in NFL Week 1 seems like a Vegas trick | CSN Mid-Atlantic

The Redskins have beaten the Eagles in five straight contests and Washington performed a major defensive overhaul this offseason. The Week 1 line does not exactly show that.

Need to Know: Gruden says Redskins defense better on paper but must prove it on the field | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Some post-draft quick hit thoughts including Gruden on the defense, a rookie who knows what he wants and reassessing as draft pick's chances.

Josh Harvey-Clemons Is Looking Forward To His Roles With The Redskins

Josh Harvey-Clemons is looking forward to providing instant special teams help and his possible role as dime linebacker, a position that's become important for NFL defenses.

Washington Redskins undecided how they'll replace Scot McCloughan - Washington Redskins Blog- ESPN

Without a GM since axing Scot McCloughan, the Skins could hire a new one, promote from within or move forward behind Bruce Allen and Jay Gruden.

Jay Gruden explains plan for Redskins to expand Jamison Crowder's role in 2017 | CSN Mid-Atlantic

Approaching his third season, and emerging as one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, Redskins fans should expect even more out of Jamison Crowder. Jay Gruden does.