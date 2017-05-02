[Update] Redskins release 4 players, Eagles claim LB Steven Daniels

[Update] Daniels claimed by the Eagles

Eagles claimed former Washington linebacker Steve Daniels (Boston College) off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 3, 2017

The Washington Redskins announced that they have released 4 players today.

LB Steven Daniels - 2016 7th round draft pick whose rookie season ended on IR after tearing his labrum in training camp

WR Reggie Diggs - 2016 UDFA whose rookie season ended before it began due to knee surgery

LB Rufus Johnson - Signed to the team's practice squad last December

OL Quinton Schooley - Signed last week

The Redskins had 75 players on the roster heading into the draft and added 10 more during the draft. Players now count towards the roster when they're drafted, not when they're signed, leaving the Redskins with 5 open spots to get to 90 players.

The team reportedly signed several UDFAs following the draft and needs roster spots to make their signings official. The team will also hold a rookie mini-camp that could result in more signings from tryout players. Expect official word on roster additions soon.