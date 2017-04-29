Report: Redskins and Cowboys discussed trade for Sheldon Richardson during draft

The Washington Redskins were one of several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, who had trade discussions about Sheldon Richardson during this weekend’s draft. Obviously no deal was reached with the New York Jets during the draft, but something could still happen before the trade deadline.

The Redskins have obviously been working hard to improve their defense this offseason. Most of their free agent signings and draft picks have been devoted to rebuilding a defense that wasn’t getting the job done the last few years. The team added a stud defensive lineman in the first round with the selection of Jonathan Allen, and signed Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain in free agency. The team also lost Chris Baker to free agency, and released Ricky Jean Francois.

Richardson is a player that comes with plenty of red flags, and his contract is expensive. He will be a free agent, and if the Redskins would actually look past the character concerns and agree to a trade, they would need to either sign him long-term, or be ok with an expensive one year rental.

The Daily News has learned that Washington and the Cowboys were among several teams that had trade discussions with the Jets over the past couple days. The sticking point for serious suitors was Richardson's fully guaranteed $8.1 million this season (on his fifth-year option), according to sources.

Heard rumblings about Redskins talks -- pre-Allen pick --, but wasn't able to confirm high enough up the ladder to mention on my own. https://t.co/AEoG5IOpMS — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 30, 2017