[UPDATE] Redskins sign Morgan Moses to 5-year extension

The Washington Redskins have reportedly signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a 5-year extension, making him the 2nd highest paid player at the position. Moses was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and would have had a lot of interest if he somehow made it to free agency.

The Redskins selected him in the 3rd round in 2014, ending his long stay in the Draft green room for projected 1st round picks. Moses has been the Redskins starting RT for the past two seasons, and the team is very high on him. This move means 3 key starters on the offensive line will be under team control through 2019[Trent Williams(2020), Brandon Scherff(option for 2019), Moses(2021)]. Starting center Spencer Long is also entering the final year of his contract, and it will be telling when and if they get an extension done with him.

Redskins and OT Morgan Moses reached agreement on 5-year extension that will make him NFL's 2nd highest paid RT, per @caplannfl and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2017

Don't have official Morgan Moses numbers yet, but could easily be a $10 mil/year deal. pic.twitter.com/toP9Upx9Fq — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) April 27, 2017

How do #Redskins feel about right tackle Morgan Moses? Here's Scott Campbell, director of college scouting, on Monday. Pretty, pretty strong pic.twitter.com/ZxQ3WGYWKh — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) April 27, 2017

Officially Official:

Show me the money:

On draft night, the #Redskins signed RT Morgan Moses to an extension, and it’s a big one. 5 years, $40M base, $42.5M max, $20M guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

#Redskins Morgan Moses base salary:

18: $3.25M (gtd)

19: $4.75M (gtd)

20: $4.75M ($1.203 injury gtd)

21: $7.5M (no gtd)

22: $7.5M (no gtd) — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) May 2, 2017