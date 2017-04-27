 clock menu more-arrow no yes

[UPDATE] Redskins sign Morgan Moses to 5-year extension

Washington Redskins v Chicago Bears Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have reportedly signed right tackle Morgan Moses to a 5-year extension, making him the 2nd highest paid player at the position. Moses was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and would have had a lot of interest if he somehow made it to free agency.

The Redskins selected him in the 3rd round in 2014, ending his long stay in the Draft green room for projected 1st round picks. Moses has been the Redskins starting RT for the past two seasons, and the team is very high on him. This move means 3 key starters on the offensive line will be under team control through 2019[Trent Williams(2020), Brandon Scherff(option for 2019), Moses(2021)]. Starting center Spencer Long is also entering the final year of his contract, and it will be telling when and if they get an extension done with him.

Officially Official:

Show me the money:

