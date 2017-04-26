Redskins announce new uniform numbers

The Redskins announced several uniform number changes today. Some of the new numbers have been reported already. All of the incoming free agents, and reserve/futures signings will obviously have new numbers, with some taking the number of players that just left. Eight players that were on the Redskins last year also changed their number, including the team’s starting RB, and two rookies on defense who saw significant playing time. Plan your jersey purchases accordingly.
Full List:
WR Kendal Thompson (#87 to #10) Thompson takes the number that will forver be associated with Valdez Showers
QB Colt McCoy (#16 to #12) McCoy tries to get some of that #12 magic that Kirk Cousins had
RB Robert Kelley ( #32 to #20) Fat Rob slims his number down a little bit this season
CB Kendall Fuller (#38 to #29) Fuller joins Norman and Breeland in the 20s
S Su’a Cravens (#36 to #30) Cravens goes from Sean Taylor’s rookie number to LaRon Landry’s. Obvious downgrade here.
DB Shak Randolph (#46 to #38)
S Josh Evans (#45 to #39)
TE Wes Saxton (#83 to #82) We can finally move on from Logan Paulsen
Free Agents
WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. (# 11) Pryor grabs DeSean Jackson’s old number
S D.J. Swearinger (# 36) Swearinger wears #36 because of Sean Taylor, and keeps his number with the Redskins
LB Chris Carter (# 55)
Zach Brown (# 56)
OL John Kling (# 69) KlingKong shares 69 with DL AJ Francis
WR Brian Quick (# 83): Quick keeps the number he’s worn since entering the NFL
DL Stacy McGee (# 92): McGee keeps his number, replacing Chris “Swaggy” Baker at 92
DL Terrell McClain (# 97): Another former Cowboys DL gets #97 with the Redskins
Future/Reserve Signings
S Earl Wolff IV (# 32)
CB Tharold Simon (# 37)
LB Pete Robertson (# 45)
LB Khairi Fortt (# 46)
DL Phil Taylor (# 99)
